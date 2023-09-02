Excessive heat could impact a fun family activity this fall

We’re just a few weeks away from the first day of autumn, but this excessive heat and drought has caused one apple variety to scar and ripen early.

GRANGER, Iowa — We’re just a few weeks away from the first day of autumn, but this summer's drought and excessive heat has been tough on both farmers, and owners of apple orchards as well.

“Usually we get one or the other," explained Iowa Orchard owner Bryan Etchen. "We get the heat, but we get rain. Or we get the rain, and we don’t worry so much about the heat. But this summer, it’s been both. And that’s been the hard part.”

According to the Local 5 weather team, Iowa is eight inches below average rainfall so far this year, and 80% of Iowans currently face moderate drought conditions, while 51% face severe drought as well.

Etchen told Local 5 that due to these climate implications, his orchard has yielded a lighter crop this season.

And the recent heat dome in Iowa has led to an earlier ripening, and to scarring on Etchen's Honeycrisp variety.

He said their Honeycrisp apples normally are ready to be picked around Sept. 9, but because of the heat and lack of rain, his crop accelerated it's ripeness a couple weeks early. And when they ripen earlier, this means some of the apples that hang on the trees are more likely to "go bad" since the Iowa Orchard doesn't open for picking until the first weekend of September.

“Really what you’re worried about is sunburn on Honeycrisp, that’s about your biggest concern," he said. "It starts to get an orange tint to it. When it gets that orange tint, that’s when it’s about to burn.”

So, to help keep apple trees in perfect condition, Etchen has installed a drip tape irrigation system he says he's been using for years.

“Right now we’re just using a cheaper system that we have to replace kind of yearly, because it clogs due to the iron in our well water," he said.

However, only a portion of Etchen's orchard receives water, and dozens of apple trees have wilted or died from this summer's temperatures in central Iowa.

Luckily for Etchen, he also has 10,000 apple trees at his orchard, and only a small percentage have died.

Etchen told Local 5 he plans to install a full irrigation system this winter that will water his apples and as well as his strawberries.