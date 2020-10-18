x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WQAD.com

Weather

Report: Damage from August wind storm in Midwest at $7.5B

Officials say that the storm is only out-damaged by Hurricane Laura so far this year.
Credit: AP
Iowa Department of Transportation workers help with tree debris removal as grain bins from the Archer Daniels Midland facility are seen severely damaged in Keystone, Iowa, on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. Damage estimates from a rare wind storm that slammed Iowa and some other parts of the Midwest in August are growing, with the total now at $7.5 billion, according to a new report. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette via AP)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A new report says damage estimates from a rare wind storm that slammed Iowa and some other parts of the Midwest in August are growing. The total is now $7.5 billion. 

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said the Aug. 10 storm is currently the second-costliest U.S. disaster so far in 2020, although cost estimates for the widespread wildfires along the West Coast aren’t yet available. 

The August storm hit Iowa hard but also caused damage in Illinois, Ohio, Minnesota and Indiana. 

The most expensive disaster so far this year was Hurricane Laura, which caused $14 billion in damage along the Gulf Coast. 

RELATED: August derecho named among top 5 worst severe storms in the US since 1980

RELATED: Viral bald eagle trio rebuilds after the derecho toppled their nest