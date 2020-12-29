x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WQAD.com

Weather

Live blog: December 29th snowfall

A consistent snowfall has been falling on the Quad Cities for hours, causing snow emergencies to be declared across the area.
Credit: WQAD

The Quad Cities has been facing its first major snowfall event on the winter season on Tuesday, December 29. The day has been littered with driving troubles, snow emergency declarations, and pictures of the post-Christmas winter wonderland.

News8 is staying up to date with weather alerts in the area and showcasing the best snow photos Quad Citizens have to show.

RELATED: Winter Storm Warning continues; significant snow followed by ice overnight

RELATED: Watch Live: See the snow accumulate with the News 8 Snow Stick

RELATED: Snow emergencies declared across Quad Cities area Tuesday | Here's everything you need to know

Snowfall - Tuesday, December 29

1 / 2
Storyblocks
A vehicle covered in snow and snowed in just after the city plow passed the driveway.