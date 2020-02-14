DAVENPORT, Iowa — A Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect for the morning hours of Friday, due to dangerous chills.
Wind chills will near -20 in open areas with some chance of some blowing snow.
Sunshine and light winds will help "warm" the temperatures into the upper teens this afternoon with mostly sunny skies.
Meteorologist Eric Sorensen
Dangerous chills Friday morning
Numerous schools will delay this morning due to cold
