Matt Sawvell and four others cleared 12 driveways and a parking lot, all before 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — It was not a typical day in one Davenport neighborhood, but it was a good day for Matt Sawvell.

"Two of us were out since 7 o'clock last night," Sawvell said. "Went home for dinner, took a little nap, we’re out again. I was out at 3 o'clock this morning."

And, Sawvell has been staying busy, clearing 12 driveways and a parking lot before 9:30 Wednesday morning with a team of helpers.

Tuesday's winter storm dropped upwards of six inches of snow in the immediate Quad Cities, and left ice on top.

The team of five wrapped up at that home in Davenport on East 33rd Street, then moved on to another home near Davenport's East Village.

"Our machines are on full throttle that's for sure, so we're all hands on deck on this snowstorm," Sawvell said.

Tuesday's wet snow proved a challenge for Sawvell and the team.

"It's been a tough day with the snow accumulation here, with everything compacted, it's been a challenge," Sawvell said. "But it's a good challenge. It's been a good day, good money-making day for guys like us."

It was a challenge for the equipment, too.

"We do gotta stop and dig them out here and there but they're keeping up," Sawvell said.

But that challenge is worth every second, after Sawvell said he was laid off from his previous job.

"We're concrete truck drivers during the summer months, spring months, and it's just something to keep us going, make ends meet," Sawvell said.

With eight more jobs to go, Sawvell said he hoped to be all done with all 20 driveways by dark.

"Still got a handful to do, and keep on chugging along," Sawvell said.

Matt Sawvell and his team are still pushing and pulling ahead.