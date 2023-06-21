The longest day of the year: Summer solstice

The summer solstice is on June 21, and cities all over the world are celebrating.

Example video title will go here for this video

MOLINE, Ill. — Although it has felt like summer here in the QCA for the past couple of weeks, Wednesday marked the first day of summer, at least astronomically.

Meteorologically, the first day of summer starts on June 1, we use the first of the new season’s months (June, September, December, and March) to start the seasons because it is easier to collect data and monitor records, trends, etc.

With the start of astronomical summer, we will experience the summer solstice, which is the longest day of sunlight. We will be getting 15 hours and 11 minutes and 4 seconds of Vitamin D.

The sun is at the Tropic of Cancer, the far northern latitude the sun will reach, which is why we are experiencing so much of its rays.

Now it will make its way back down to the equator by September, where we will experience the equinox and then to its far most southern latitude, the Tropic of Capricorn, where we will then experience our shortest day of daylight in December.

The farther north you go in the Quad Cities, the longer your day will be on Thursday! Some cities have events tailored just for the summer solstice.

In Fairbanks, Alaska, they will have their infamous midnight baseball game at Growden Memorial Park. No artificial lighting will be used at the game since the sun will be out. There’s a break just before midnight where they will play the Alaska Flag Song instead of playing "Take Me Out to the Ball Game."

In Anchorage, Alaska, there is Midtown Solstice Festival and the Midnight Sun half marathon that takes place. Hiking and other festivities occur at Flattop Mountain in Anchorage which its residents can take part in as well.

Outside of the U.S., there are summer solstice festivities in Sweden and mountaintop bonfires in the Austrian Alps, a tradition that dates to the Middle Ages.