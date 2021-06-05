As temps climb, remember to practice good heat safety

MOLINE, Ill. — Temperatures continue to climb as summer months continue. It's important to practice good hot weather safety so you and your loved ones (including pets) stay safe.
Heat is one of the leading weather-related killers in the United States, resulting in hundreds of fatalities each year. Heat can be very taxing on the body; check out the heat related illnesses that can occur with even a short period of exposure. Everyone can be vulnerable to heat, but some more so than others. According to The Impacts Of Climate Change On Human Health In The United States: A Scientific Assessment the following groups are particularly vulnerable to heat; check in with friends and relatives who fall in one of these populations, especially if they don’t have air conditioning.
"It is NEVER safe to leave a child, disabled person or pet locked in a car, even in the winter. If you have a toddler in your household, lock your cars, even in your own driveway. Kids play in cars or wander outside and get into a car and can die in 10 minutes! A reported 24 children died in hot cars in 2020 and 1 toddler already has died in April 2021. " Said the National Weather Service.