The tall grass prairie is one of the most endangered habitats in the world. One Iowa wildlife refuge aims to preserve the vanishing landscape for future generations.

PRAIRIE CITY, Iowa — The rolling hills and grasses of Iowa’s prairies were almost lost to the sands of time.

“The prairie… is Iowa's heritage," one of the refuge volunteers said.

The Neal Smith Wildlife Refuge is a place where the buffalo still roam, helping to recreate and reconstruct Iowa’s lost prairie habitat.

“We really try to keep them as wild as possible. So, genetically, they are wild animals… we’re not making them domesticated,” Nancy Corona, the Visitor Services Manager for the Neal Smith National Wildlife Refuge said.

The refuge boasts a wild American Bison herd, commonly known as buffalo, approximately 57 strong. People travel from all corners of the world to visit the refuge which is located 30 minutes east of Des Moines.

“We get people who visit from international, national, from Iowa,” Corona said.

Corona’s favorite part of the refuge is its bison.

“Here’s a species that was really, really at the brink of extinction – and I get to work with bringing them back and teaching people about their history and conservation,” Corona said.

The bison are a keystone species – making them a vital part of the refuge, necessary for the continuing health of all aspects of the ecosystem. They’re also a huge draw for visitors. The real purpose of the refuge, however, is the plants – and their reconstruction and restoration.

“The main purpose for this refuge is reconstructing and restoring tall grass prairie, oak savanna and sedge meadow,” Corona said.

Staff and volunteers at the refuge have been trying to recreate one of the world’s most endangered habitats in the world. When European settlers first arrived in what is now known as Iowa – tall grass prairies covered 80% of the landscape. Now only 1/10 of 1% of that habitat exists, mostly in small remnant prairies.

Those remnant prairies are vital to the continuation of the refuge.

“Tall grass prairie and grasslands worldwide are declining and diminishing,” Corona said.

Visiting Neal Smith National Wildlife Refuge is, “free – it’s family friendly,” Corona said.

And with hiking trails, bike paths, free snowshoeing, a bison and elk enclosure, a five-mile wildlife drive, picnic area and education programs – there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

More information on available education and recreation programs at the Neal Smith National Wildlife Refuge can be found on their website.

“Our goal is to connect people at every age level. So, from older folks, to young children, to families, to individuals – you know, what are your interests?,” Corona said.

Staff at the refuge said the best time to visit the refuge is in the spring when the wildflowers are blooming.