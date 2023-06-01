What to expect when traveling this 4th of July weekend

Travel experts expect more than 17 million people to fly between now and the middle of next week, and more than 40 million to drive.

MOLINE, Ill. — The Fourth of July travel rush is underway, and the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) says June 30 will be the busiest travel day of the holiday weekend.

The TSA says they expect more than 17 million people to fly between now and the middle of next week. AAA expects this year's July fourth travel to be record breaking, with more than 40 million Americans expected to drive to their destinations.

Luckily for those in the Quad Cities area, recent storms helped blow away a lot of the dangerous smoke from Canada wildfires to moderate levels.

However, if you're traveling to the eastern part of the country, health experts say you should caution, because some air quality alerts are in effect as of Friday. You can find those effected areas by clicking/tapping here.

AAA says compared to 2022, domestic travel this holiday weekend will increase by more than 2 million people, setting a record for the Fourth.

To help you prepare for your holiday travels, here's a look at gas prices for Friday.



AAA advises that hotel prices are up slightly over 2022, but not by much. If you're flying, experts say avoid checking luggage and use a carry-on bag to save time and money in case your flight is delayed or cancelled.