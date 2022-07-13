Westbound ramp on I-74/280/U.S. 6 interchange closing for repairs Thursday afternoon

The route will detour traffic to the John Deere Road interchange to access westbound 280 through eastbound I-74.

MOLINE, Ill. — One ramp at the I-74/280 interchange in Moline will be closed for a few hours for nearby repairs on Thursday.

According to the Illinois Department of Transportation, the ramp from westbound U.S. 6 to westbound I-280 will be closed, weather permitting, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 14.

The closure is due to needed slope wall repairs under the Rock River bridge.

The detour will send drivers to the John Deere Road interchange, where they will be directed to access westbound I-280 through eastbound I-74.

Motorists are asked to avoid the work area if possible and use alternate routes and expect delays and increased travel time through the area.