Iowa-bound I-74 will see ramp, lane closures Wednesday

Westbound I-74 will be fully closed between Grant Street and Middle Road starting at midnight Wednesday. The on-ramp at Grant will also be closed.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Westbound Interstate 74 will have multiple lanes closed early Wednesday, April 6 as crews work to install traffic signs, according to a news release from the I-74 Mississippi River Bridge.

The portion of I-74 between the Grant Street/U.S. 67 and Middle Road exits will be fully closed for 20 minutes starting at about midnight Wednesday, according to the news release.

During that time, the westbound on-ramp at Grant will also be closed. Traffic will be stopped at the exit, and drivers may have to wait 20 minutes for the flow of traffic to be restored, according to the release.