BETTENDORF, Iowa — Eastbound lanes on State Street in Bettendorf were temporarily closed on Tuesday, July 27 after police said a car and motorcycle collided.

The accident happened just after 2 p.m. near Weindruch Road.

One person was taken to the hospital.

Traffic was able to move along slowly, but Scott County Sheriff's Office asks that people avoid the area while they investigate.