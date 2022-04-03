Police: Truck strikes, seriously injures motorcyclist on East Kimberly Road

Police say the motorcyclist, a 65-year-old man, sustained serious injuries after failing to yield to oncoming traffic Thursday on East Kimberly Road.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A truck crashed into a motorcyclist and caused him serious injuries Thursday afternoon on East Kimberly Road, according to the Davenport Police Department.

The motorcyclist, a 65-year-old man, was driving eastbound on Kimberly Road before attempting to turn into the Harbor Freight parking lot at about 2:30 p.m. on March 3 in Davenport. Police said the driver failed to stop for oncoming traffic and was struck by a Chevy Silverado traveling westbound.

The motorcyclist sustained serious injuries in the crash. According to the police department, he was transported to a local hospital for treatment and later transferred to a state hospital for a high level of care.