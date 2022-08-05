Head-on collision at Highway 6 in Colona leaves 1 person dead

East 200th Street at Route 6 reopened just before noon Friday.

COLONA, Ill. — One person died Friday morning, Aug. 5 in a two-vehicle collision on U.S. Highway 6 in Henry County, according to Illinois State Police.

At about 6:35 a.m. Friday, a vehicle was traveling westbound on Highway 6 at East 200th Street when it crossed the center line and struck an eastbound vehicle head-on.

One driver was pronounced dead at the scene and later described as a 35-year-old man from Rock Island. His name is being withheld pending family notification.

The driver of the car that was hit is reportedly uninjured.

The traffic collision caused police to close down East 200th Street at Highway 6 for about 5 hours as crews investigated. All lanes reopened at about 11:50 a.m. Friday.