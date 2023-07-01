RAGBRAI L festivities in Muscatine, traffic restrictions

RAGBRAI L is underway. The path will take riders through Muscatine, which will have festivities in place when they arrive.

MUSCATINE, Iowa — Editor's Note: The video attached aired July 24.

The 50th riding of RAGBRAI is underway and riders will be crossing through many Iowa cities on their route. Over 29,000 riders started their trek in Sioux City - the beginning of a 500-mile journey with eight stops across the state ending in Davenport.

Muscatine is the final "Meet Up Town" for this year's ride and the last stop before Davenport. Bicyclists will ride through the town on Saturday, July 29 and there are many activities in place for their arrival.

Here's what you might need to know for when the riders come through, according to the City of Muscatine.

Muscatine RAGBRAI route and traffic detours

Due to the bike route coming through town and many activities planned along it, the city has announced traffic detours for residents.

While no streets will be officially closed, the city says police will be closing Mississippi Drive from Main Street to Mulberry Avenue and Mulberry Avenue to East Fifth Street when rider traffic is high. This should start around 8 a.m.

Traffic coming from the south can go off of Grandview Avenue onto Main Street, up to Eighth Street to Cypress then Washington and then to Park Avenue.

The street closures and detour route will end when most of the RAGBRAI riders have left, which is tentatively scheduled for around 1:30 p.m.

Safety tips

Bicyclists will be riding through Muscatine between 5 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, with most of them arriving between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Those living along the designated RAGBRAI route should try to park on a street with access to the detour. If someone isn't able to, the Muscatine RAGBRAI committee asks residents to pay attention when pulling out, opening car doors and to avoid heavy traffic times.

The public is also asked not to spray water on riders or hand anything to them.

Parking restrictions

Parking near Riverside Park and where the riders will be going is going to have some restrictions.

The small parking lot downriver from Pearl City Station will be closed starting Thursday, July 27 at 7 a.m. and will remain closed through Sunday, July 30 at 1 p.m. In addition, the parking area by the downriver boat launch will be closed Saturday, July 29 at 6 a.m. through Sunday, July 30 at 1 p.m.

The Iowa Avenue and Cedar Street entrances for Riverside Park will also be closed from Saturday, July 29 at 6 a.m. through Saturday, July 29 around 2 p.m. Traffic will be allowed in the upriver boat launch area, depending on bike traffic.

"Double Dip in the Mississip"

Every year, RAGBRAI riders end their journey by dipping their tires in the Mississippi River. They will still be doing this at their final stop in Davenport, but the 50th ride will be the first time riders get to coast alongside the river during the final part of their trip. The 27-mile stretch from Muscatine to Davenport will have the river in view for most of the ride.

To commemorate the route and the 50th RAGBRAI, Muscatine will be offering a unique "double dip" for riders. When in town, riders can dip their tires in the Mississippi and then again in Davenport.

Decorating contest

Residents and businesses along the RAGBRAI route in Muscatine are able to participate in a decorating contest. In order to enter, a resident or business just needs to decorate their years and send a photo to ragbrai@muscatine.com by 8 a.m. Saturday, July 29. Make sure to include the name and address for the property as well.

Cash prizes will be given to the top three entries and photos will be added to the RAGBRAI Muscatine Facebook page.

More entertainment

Muscatine will have three fun-filled days along the riverfront. Live music and food will be available from 5-8 p.m. Thursday and Friday in the area downriver from Pearl City Station. The fun will last all day on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the same area. Performances included the Tim Stop Band, Code 415, 1st Impression and Fair Warning.

The American Queen Voyages cruise ship, the American Countess, will also make a pitstop right after midnight on Saturday.