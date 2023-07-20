4 people injured, 1 teenager arrested for DUI with a permit in Jo Daviess County

3 teenagers and 2 adults were in a Chevrolet Malibu when it swerved off the road to avoid oncoming traffic in rural Hanover on Wednesday night.

JO DAVIESS COUNTY, Ill. — A sedan driven by a teenager, carrying two other teenagers and two adults, swerved off W Blanding Rd. and rolled several times to avoid oncoming traffic just after 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

The driver, a 16-year-old with a permit, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, failing to reduce speed to avoid an accident and violating the restrictions of their permit, according to a press release from the Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Office.

Two of the passengers were taken by ambulance to Midwest Medical to be treated for minor injuries. One was airlifted to Rockford Hospital for more serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. Two other passengers had fled the scene and were later found, with one taken to Midwest Medical for minor injuries.

The red Chevrolet Malibu driver told deputies they were heading east on W Blanding Rd. when a vehicle came at them in the wrong lane. The driver tried to swerve out of the way, but lost control and sent the car off the road to the north. The car rolled over multiple times before coming to a stop on all four tires.

The two adults in the car were Eduardo Esquivel, 26, and Matthew Liberg, 25.

The Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Office is still investigating the accident.