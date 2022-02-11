Moline officials advise public to stay off I-74 pedestrian/bike path

The city said that the path's unfinished condition makes it unsafe to use, especially in the winter.

MOLINE, Ill. — Editor's Note: The video above is from Dec. 2, 2022.

Moline city officials are asking the public to "be a bit more patient" when it comes to going over the pedestrian/bike path on the new I-74 bridge.

In a Facebook post published Friday morning, the City of Moline said there is more work to be done on the I-74 bridge's bike and pedestrian path and that the public should avoid it for their safety.

Officials say the path's finishing touches are still being worked on, specifically noting the hole in the path created by the observation oculus in the middle of the bridge.

They say this unfinished state can make the path hazardous to travel on, especially in winter conditions of ice and snow.

Additionally, the cities of Moline and Bettendorf are finalizing the intergovernmental agreement that will dictate how the path's schedule and maintenance needs. This agreement is expected to reach both City Councils in early March.

The City of Moline asks runners, cyclists, and other potential users of the path to continue to enjoy the dozens of miles of other paths and trails across the Quad Cities.

Hey cyclists, dog walkers, joggers and other fitness fans: We know you’re excited to get up on the new bike/pedestrian... Posted by Moline, IL - Official City Government on Friday, February 11, 2022