EAST MOLINE, Ill — The I-80 eastbound off-ramp onto I-88 is temporarily closed after a semi-truck rolled over just after 4 a.m. on Thursday, July 15.

Police say at least one person was hurt.

It happened just outside of East Moline's city limits.

People taking this route should consider an alternative until the road is re-opened again. There is a detour to the next exit in Colona.