Semi overturned in Moline, police say avoid 19th Street

MOLINE, Ill. — Police say a semi tanker overturned in Moline on August 21, and cleanup is expected to take several hours.

The accident is at 19th St. and 7th Avenue in Moline.

All of 19th Street southbound from 7th Avenue is closed. T

I-74 traffic and downtown traffic is slowed down as a result.

Police ask drivers to use alternate routes.