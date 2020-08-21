x
Semi overturned in Moline, police say avoid 19th Street

Police say a semi overturned in Moline on August 21 and cleanup is expected to take several hours.
Police lights by night

MOLINE, Ill. — Police say a semi tanker overturned in Moline on August 21, and cleanup is expected to take several hours.

The accident is at 19th St. and 7th Avenue in Moline.  

All of 19th Street southbound from 7th Avenue is closed.  T

I-74 traffic and downtown traffic is slowed down as a result.  

Police ask drivers to use alternate routes.  

"A semi tanker has overturned at 19th St and the delay is expected to take some time to clean up and remove from the scene before traffic patterns are restored."-Moline PD

