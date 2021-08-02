Long lines force change at many Secretary of State offices

CHICAGO — Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White is promising changes after continued long lines at facilities focused on driver’s licenses and identification cards.
White said Friday in a statement that 16 facilities in the Chicago area will begin requiring an appointment to apply for or renew a driver’s license and ID cards beginning next month. Road tests also will require an appointment.
White’s office also plans to expand a program letting people renew their driver’s license or ID card online, by phone or by mail through February. The office previously extended all expiration dates to Jan. 1.