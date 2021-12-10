Lane closure starting Sunday on Rock River Bridge in Milan

Work begins Sunday, Dec. 12 on the southbound lane of the Rock River Bridge in Milan and will last for one week.

MILAN, Ill. — The southbound lane of the U.S. 67 Rock River Bridge in Milan will be closed Sunday, Dec. 12 through Monday, Dec. 20 for roadwork.

According to a news release from the Illinois Department of Transportation, crews will be performing maintenance on facilities attached to the bridge.

IDOT warned that drivers should expect delays and should allow extra time for trips across the Rock River Bridge.