Road Buckled on John Deere Road Saturday

Happened just before the I-74 west-bound onramp

MOLINE, Ill. — Traffic was reduced by a lane on John Deere Road near the I-74 interchange Saturday due to pavement buckling.

Illinois Department of Transportation says, "Pavement failures or blowouts occur when prolonged high temperatures cause the road to expand and buckle up or blow out, resulting in uneven driving surfaces. Precipitation and humidity increase the potential for buckling".

Crews are working on the pavement right now.