Daily lane closures going into effect on River Drive due to construction

Certain sections of road near the I-74 Bridge construction will be closed daily to facilitate ease of work.
Starting Wednesday, February 17, there will be lane closures on River Drive between 19th Street and 23rd Street from about 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. every day. On the 18th, the Illinois-bound off-ramp to River Drive will be closed at the same time.
The closures are being put in place to allow for demolition of old I-74 structures to continue while keeping one lane of traffic open in both directions.
Drivers taking the old I-74 bridge should exit at 7th Avenue and take either 19th Street or 23rd Street to River Drive.
The closures are expected to last through February 26. Drivers should drive with caution and keep an eye out for changes in traffic patterns.