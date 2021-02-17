Daily lane closures going into effect on River Drive due to construction

River Drive and the Moline off-ramp will be seeing lanes closed daily to facilitate construction through the end of the month.

Starting Wednesday, February 17, there will be lane closures on River Drive between 19th Street and 23rd Street from about 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. every day. On the 18th, the Illinois-bound off-ramp to River Drive will be closed at the same time.

The closures are being put in place to allow for demolition of old I-74 structures to continue while keeping one lane of traffic open in both directions.

Drivers taking the old I-74 bridge should exit at 7th Avenue and take either 19th Street or 23rd Street to River Drive.