River Drive to close between 19th Street and I-74 Bridge ramp in Moline on Tuesday and Wednesday

The road closure at 19th Street will send drivers traveling River Drive on a detour through 6th and 7th Avenues depending on where they're coming from.

MOLINE, Ill. — A section of River Drive near 19th Street and the I-74 Bridge ramp will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday for construction.

Bridge officials announced the closure in news releases and social media posts first published on Friday, May 6.

The area between 19th Street and the ramp will be blocked off on May 10 and 11, sending drivers on detours through the surrounding avenues.

Motorists driving east on River Drive can turn right on 19th Street, then left on 6th Avenue to access the Iowa-bound ramp. Westbound access to the ramp will not be affected.

Drivers exiting Illinois-bound I-74 must turn left and head east on River Drive.

Downtown traffic looking to travel down River Drive will need to take detours down 4th avenue for the westbound route and 6th or 7th Avenue for eastbound.