Police: 86-year-old hits and kills maintenance worker on I-80

All westbound lanes of Interstate 80 were reopened around 12:45 p.m. The investigation is open and ongoing.

A highway maintenance worker is dead after being hit while working to help direct traffic.

According to police Robert D. Bowen 84, of Macomb was driving westbound on I-80 approaching milepost 44 in the left lane when for unknown reasons he hit a highway maintenance worker. Police say the worker was a 47-year-old man from Chicago.

The official report indicates that the worker was standing outside of his maintenance truck with an arrow board and crash attenuator assisting with traffic control in a maintenance zone.

The Bureau County Coroner’s Office pronounced the worker dead at the scene. All westbound lanes of Interstate 80 were closed around 10:55 a.m.for the traffic crash investigation.

Traffic was rerouted to Illinois Route 40 from Interstate 80 westbound.