Multi-vehicle crash near Peru brings I-80 to standstill

A crash between several cars on Interstate 80 just outside the Peru exit lead to a serious traffic pileup Thursday morning.

PERU, Ill. — A crash between a semi-truck and other vehicles on I-80 just outside of Peru, IL lead to a traffic standstill in the early hours of Thursday, April 1.

According to a story from Shaw Local News Network, emergency responders from Peru, LaSalle, Spring Valley, and Utica were dispatched at 8:04 a.m. after receiving a report of overturned cars and a crashed semi-truck near the 75 mile marker on I-80.

At the scene, responders found several crashed vehicles, a growing traffic jam, and fuel leaking from the semi-truck.

Traffic in the affected eastbound lane reportedly backed up all the way to the Spring Valley exit.

Illinois State Police arrived at the scene to close the section of I-80 to close it from the Plank Road exit to Route 251.