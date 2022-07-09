Overnight crash Tuesday leaves 1 dead in Davenport

Police have not named the victim, but say the crash is still under investigation.

Example video title will go here for this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Iowa State Patrol is investigating an overnight crash that left one person dead.

According to ISP, a vehicle was heading westbound on I-80 near the Brady Street exit when another vehicle stopped on the side of the road. That's when a person got out of the car and walked into the roadway.

The person was hit, killing them.

Police are not releasing the name of the victim until they notify family members. Davenport Fire Department, police medics and Scott County Medical Examiner assisted with the crash. They also had crews from the Iowa DOT directing traffic to help with highway enforcement.