New I-74 Bridge to open up to two way traffic...Friday!

This will be true for some, but not all Illinois bound drivers.

MOLINE, Ill — Your I-74 drive to the city from Iowa is about to get easier.

Friday, December 18th, some of you will be able to go Moline on the new I-74 Bridge.

If you want to go to 7th Avenue and River Drive, you must take the exit to Bettendorf's Grant Street and continue on State Street to take the on ramp to the *old bridge.