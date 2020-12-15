New I-74 Bridge to open up to two way traffic...Friday!

MOLINE, Ill — Your I-74 drive to the city from Iowa is about to get easier.
Friday, December 18th, some of you will be able to go Moline on the new I-74 Bridge.
If you want to go to 7th Avenue and River Drive, you must take the exit to Bettendorf's Grant Street and continue on State Street to take the on ramp to the *old bridge.
However, if you're going to Avenue of the Cities, John Deere Road, or I-280, there will be a new access near Middle Road to get onto the *new I-74 Bridge, which is being transformed into a new two way traffic pattern. Iowa bound I-74 opened up on the new bridge early Friday morning, November 13th.