Police: 2 flee scene of multicar crash on Welcome Way, several injured

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A multicar incident Monday night, Feb. 21 on the 4600 block of Welcome Way in Davenport left several injured - including a teenager - according to a news release from the Davenport Police Department.

A car carrying three people, according to police, was traveling at a high speed southbound on Welcome Way and ran a red light at 46th Street. After failing to stop, the car struck a westbound car and an eastbound truck, and all three vehicles ended up on the side of the road.

According to the release, two of the occupants of the speeding car fled the scene and left behind the third, a 15-year-old boy who had to be extracted from the car and was later flown to a state hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver, who was the only occupant, of the other car was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-threatening injuries, according to Davenport police. The driver and passenger of the truck were treated for minor injuries at the scene.

As of Tuesday morning, the incident remained under investigation, according to the police department. No other details were available at that time.

