I-74 traffic is backed up near Spruce Hills Drive because of a crash.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Morning commutes may be impacted due to a crash on I-74 in Davenport near Spruce Hills Drive. This is specifically for Illinois-bound traffic.

Iowa DOT says a crash is causing a delay and traffic can be seen backed up.

No word on what caused this crash, drivers may consider taking an alternate route.

This is a developing story please check back for updates.