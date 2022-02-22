Moline asks for your help finding potholes through city hotline

With winter in its final stages, the City of Moline wants your help in finding the newest and most egregious potholes through the annual hotline.

Moline officials say that with harsh weather conditions, warming weather, aging roads and increased traffic, new potholes begin to emerge as a hazard to drivers.

To help combat the danger, the city has spotlighted its pothole hotline, which residents can call to report potholes so work crews can get to fixing and filling them.