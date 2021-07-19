Portion of Middle Road in Bettendorf closed starting Monday, July 19

Southbound traffic on Middle Road between Crow Creek Road and 53rd Avenue will be detoured through mid-August.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — A portion of Middle Road in Bettendorf will be closed starting Monday, July 19 through mid-August.

Southbound traffic between Crow Creek Road and 53rd Avenue will be detoured while the area undergoes construction work.

The detour goes west along 53rd Avenue to Devils Glen Road, south along Devils Glen Road to Tanglefoot Lane and then east along Tanglefoot Lane to Middle Road.

Northbound traffic will be maintained along Middle Road with reduced speed.

According to Bettendorf Public Works, the work will consist of removing the existing asphalt overlay, cracking and seating of the underlying concrete pavement and constructing a new asphalt overlay.

The exact length of the project is dependent on weather.

For more information you can contact Bettendorf Public Works Department at 563-344-4055 or click here.