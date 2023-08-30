x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Traffic

Lane closures scheduled for Rock Island Arsenal bridges

The Rock Island Viaduct and bridge going from Moline to the island will have single-lane closures for underside cleaning.

More Videos

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. — Single-lane closures are scheduled Thursday and Friday for two bridges that go to Rock Island Arsenal, according to a press release. 

The closures are due to underside cleaning on the Rock Island Viaduct and the bridge from Moline to the island. 

Single lane closures will go from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day. The Viaduct will be limited on Thursday, Aug. 31 while the Moline bridge will be limited on Friday, Sept. 1. 

Download the WQAD News 8 App 
Subscribe to our newsletter 
► Subscribe to our YouTube channel 

Related Articles

Watch more news, weather and sports on News 8's YouTube channel

Before You Leave, Check This Out