Lane closures scheduled for Rock Island Arsenal bridges

The Rock Island Viaduct and bridge going from Moline to the island will have single-lane closures for underside cleaning.

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. — Single-lane closures are scheduled Thursday and Friday for two bridges that go to Rock Island Arsenal, according to a press release.

The closures are due to underside cleaning on the Rock Island Viaduct and the bridge from Moline to the island.

Single lane closures will go from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day. The Viaduct will be limited on Thursday, Aug. 31 while the Moline bridge will be limited on Friday, Sept. 1.