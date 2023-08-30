Lane closures scheduled for Rock Island Arsenal bridges

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. — Single-lane closures are scheduled Thursday and Friday for two bridges that go to Rock Island Arsenal, according to a press release.
The closures are due to underside cleaning on the Rock Island Viaduct and the bridge from Moline to the island.
Single lane closures will go from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day. The Viaduct will be limited on Thursday, Aug. 31 while the Moline bridge will be limited on Friday, Sept. 1.
