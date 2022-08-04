John Deere Road repairs to begin in Moline on Aug. 8

The area of John Deere Road from 7th to 16th Streets will be undergoing repairs and lane closures through the month of August.

MOLINE, Ill. — Starting Monday, Aug. 8, a significant portion of John Deere Road in Moline will undergo repairs and lane closures for the rest of the month.

According to a news release from the Illinois Department of Transportation, work will begin on Monday on John Deere Road (Illinois 5) from 7th Street to 16th Street.

Crews will be patching the roadway and closing lanes for the $1.1 million project, which is scheduled to be completed by the end of the month.