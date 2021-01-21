Car lands on roof after crash on John Deere Road in Moline

At least one person was taken to the hospital after the Thursday morning crash, January 21.

MOLINE, Ill. — A car flipped onto its roof after a wreck in an intersection along John Deere Road in Moline.

Initial reports indicate that two cars crashed near John Deere Road and John Deere Place, south of the Deere & Company World Headquarters. Police were called to the scene around 9:40 a.m., Thursday, January 21.

One car with front-end damage was seen being towed away from the crash around 10:15 a.m. The scene was clear around 10:40 a.m.

There was no word on what caused the crash.