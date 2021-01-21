x
Car lands on roof after crash on John Deere Road in Moline

At least one person was taken to the hospital after the Thursday morning crash, January 21.
Credit: Crash on John Deere Road in Moline, WQAD photo

MOLINE, Ill. — A car flipped onto its roof after a wreck in an intersection along John Deere Road in Moline. 

Initial reports indicate that two cars crashed near John Deere Road and John Deere Place, south of the Deere & Company World Headquarters.  Police were called to the scene around 9:40 a.m., Thursday, January 21.

At least one person was taken to the hospital after the crash. 

One car with front-end damage was seen being towed away from the crash around 10:15 a.m.  The scene was clear around 10:40 a.m.

There was no word on what caused the crash. 

Get traffic alerts and see conditions around the Quad Cities, anytime - click here.

Credit: Car being towed away from crash in Moline, IL - WQAD photo

