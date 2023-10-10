x
1 injured after crashing into cement truck in rural Jo Daviess County

The driver was airlifted to a nearby hospital after running a stop sign and crashing into a cement truck.
Credit: MGN

STOCKTON, Ill. — Jo Daviess County Sheriff's officers responded to a 911 call for a two-vehicle crash shortly before 8 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 9.

The accident occurred at the intersection of Highway 20 East and South Massbach Road in rural Stockton. One of the drivers, 19-year-old Katie Race, failed to yield at a stop sign as she was headed north through the intersection. 

Austin Eisfeller, 26, was heading westbound in a Sterling cement truck and collided with Race. 

Eisfeller was not injured in the accident, but Race was transported to a nearby hospital before being airlifted to Saint Anthony's Hospital in Rockford.

Neither vehicle had any passengers, and police say the crash remains under investigation.

