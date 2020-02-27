'It was terrifying': Man crashes car into Davenport's Salon Envy, leaves hole in building

A Davenport man is facing two misdemeanor charges after he reportedly side-swiped a vehicle and then crashed his car into the side of the salon.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A Davenport man is facing two misdemeanor charges after he reportedly side-swiped a vehicle and then crashed his car into the side of a salon in Davenport Wednesday.

Avery Aldershof, 20, is being charged with failure to maintain control of his 2015 Kia Forte as well as reckless driving.

Aldershof told police he was speeding at about 50 mph south on Harrison Street when a car from a side street ran a stop sign and pulled out in front of him, according to a Davenport Police Department report.

Aldershof reportedly swerved to avoid that car and side-swiped another south-bound vehicle when he lost control and ran off the road into Salon Envy at the corner of Harrison and West Garfield Street.

The crash happened around 5:40 p.m. Lauren Talbot, the owner of Salon Envy, said the salon was open at the time and several stylists were working with clients. No one was hurt.

Talbot said the car crashed into a private waxing room which was empty at the time. She said the crash sounded like "a big boom".

"I felt it," Talbot said in a phone interview. "The whole car came into that room. I just renovated it in 2018 so I'm pretty distraught over that."

One stylist said, "It could've been a lot worse but it was terrifying."

On Thursday the side of the salon was boarded up and remained open for business. Damages to the building were estimated at about $10,000.

There were five people in Aldershof's car including another adult and three children.