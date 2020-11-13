The morning rush had a new view for Quad Cities commuters.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — The new, Iowa-bound I-74 bridge opened up for traffic just in time for Friday morning's commute.

The morning rush had a new view for Quad Cities commuters.

"Well, it was a long time coming and it seems like it took forever to get it built but it’s really a very beautiful bridge," said one driver we spoke to after they exited off the bridge.

Other drivers said they just crossed the bridge to know that it was open.

Drivers could see the new arches from below.

"I had to drive my sister over to check it out because she’s been monitoring the process all these years," said another driver.

Another driver told us he did not think he'd live long enough to see the bridge come to completion.

The new I-74 bridge is a big Quad Cities addition, something project managers say will make for a safer Quad Cities.

"So, you could fit both old bridges in one of the new bridges," said George Ryan, the I-74 Bridge Corridor Manager. "Much safer than it’s ever been and designed to be maintenance free for 100 years, but the project is just an awesome project."

So, until the Illinois lanes open late next year, drivers in the Quad Cities will have to keep the gas on their excitement.

The Iowa Department of Transportation said in a statement to WQAD Friday afternoon they are happy with the progress so far, and look forward to finishing the Illinois-bound span of the project by the end of 2021.