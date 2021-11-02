Expect delays: I-80 will see pavement work through Friday

IDOT announced it would begin pavement patching Tuesday, Nov. 2 on the westbound lanes of Interstate 80 in Rock Island, weather permitting.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Ill. — The Illinois Department of Transportation began pavement patching 7 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2 in the westbound lanes of Interstate 80 in East Moline.

According to IDOT, the work in East Moline will begin at Mile Marker 3, located one mile north of the I-88/Illinois 5 and 92 interchange (Exits 4A and 4B). The project is expected to be completed Thursday, Nov. 4, weather permitting.

Patching of the westbound lanes on the Mississippi River bridge in Rock Island County near Le Claire is also scheduled for this week, according to IDOT, with lane closures planned from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5.

One westbound lane of traffic will be maintained throughout both projects, according to IDOT, and motorists should expect delays, allow extra time for trips through the areas and be prepared for slow or stopped traffic.

The pavement work is part of the Rebuild Illinois Capital Plan, which will invest $33.2 billion over the next 6 years into Illinois transportation, according to IDOT.

The $1.2 billion I-80 corridor improvement project, according to a release from Gov. J.B. Pritzker's office, will modernize 16 miles of interstate and over 30 bridges to make travel safer and less congested for Illinoisans while also producing thousands of union jobs in the process.