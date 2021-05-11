Use a detour: Paving causes I-280 closures in Davenport through Saturday

Pavement patching on east- and westbound lanes of Interstate 280 begins 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Pavement work on Interstate 280 will cause closures for traffic going both directions beginning Friday night.

The Iowa Department of Transportation announced that pavement patching on I-280 between the Mississippi River bridge and Iowa 22 (Exit 8) is scheduled to start 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5 in Davenport, weather permitting. The following closures are planned:

To Iowa : Eastbound lane closures 7 p.m. Friday until 7 p.m. Saturday.

: Eastbound lane closures 7 p.m. Friday until 7 p.m. Saturday. To Illinois: Westbound lane closures 9 p.m. Friday until 1 p.m. Saturday.

According to the department, a 14-foot-4-inch height restriction will be in place during the closures, and local travelers are recommended to follow a marked detour route using Iowa 22, Business U.S. 61, U.S. 67 and Illinois 92. Through traffic should use I-80.