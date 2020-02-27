Illinois House approves partial red-light camera ban, part of fed probe

The ban extends to some Chicago suburbs' red-light enforcement cameras, an unpopular program with motorists which is now part of a federal bribery investigation.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois House approved a ban Wednesday on some Chicago suburbs' red-light enforcement cameras, an unpopular program with motorists which is now part of a federal bribery investigation.

Rep. David McSweeney's plan to ban red-light cameras in non-home rule cities where the Legislature has more power was OK'd 84-4.

Senate Transportation Committee Chairman Martin Sandoval pleaded guilty last month in federal court to taking bribes to be a “protector” of red-light programs in the Legislature.

Critics say red-light cameras are a municipal money-grab. Advocates say they increase safety and free police for other duties.