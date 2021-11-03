Construction to improve safety at Illinois 40 and Science Ridge road to begin Nov. 5

The Whiteside County intersection will become a 4-way intersection with the addition of numerous safety improvements .

WHITESIDE COUNTY, Ill. — A notorious intersection in rural Whiteside County is getting a number of safety improvements, with work scheduled to begin on Friday, November 5.

According to a press release from the Illlinois Department of Transportation, the intersection, found at the crossing of Illinois 40 and Science Ridge Road near Sterling, IL, is known to be a crash-heavy location with lingering safety concerns, most notably after the death of a teenage girl in a crash there in October 2020.

The intersection will be receiving a series of safety upgrades with the goal of turning it from a two-way-stop into a four-way stop, including:

Two additional stop signs with flashing red beacons

Raised islands to separate right turns onto Illinois 40

Two "Stop Ahead" signs with flashing yellow lights and additional rumble strips

Officials say that these changes will improve safety at the intersection and properly warn drivers about it as they approach. The work is scheduled to begin on Friday, November 5, causing lane closures and shifts on Illinois 40, and is expected to last until Spring 2022.