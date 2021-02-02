Current phase of I-74 bridge construction moving ahead of schedule

According to officials, the latest phase of I-74 bridge construction is moving ahead of schedule.
I-74 Corridor Manager George Ryan went on record saying that the construction of the arches on the Illinois-bound side of the bridge is comparatively further along than the Iowa-bound side was at the same time last year.
Bridge workers say that they were able to learn from the Iowa-side phase of the project to help the Illinois-side construction move faster.
Officials say that the faster, more efficient construction should allow them to finish work on the Illinois-bound side of the bridge by the end of the year.