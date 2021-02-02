Current phase of I-74 bridge construction moving ahead of schedule

According to the I-74 Corridor Manager, the installation of the bridge's arches is coming along better than expected.

According to officials, the latest phase of I-74 bridge construction is moving ahead of schedule.

I-74 Corridor Manager George Ryan went on record saying that the construction of the arches on the Illinois-bound side of the bridge is comparatively further along than the Iowa-bound side was at the same time last year.

Bridge workers say that they were able to learn from the Iowa-side phase of the project to help the Illinois-side construction move faster.