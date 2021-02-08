Woman killed in Monday morning crash on I-80 identified

Police believe Diane Madesian, of Bettendorf, was standing outside of her car on I-80 eastbound when she was hit by two oncoming vehicles.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A woman was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on I-80 eastbound early Monday morning, August 2.

According to police, a 2008 Ford Edge stopped on I-80 eastbound just east of Brady Street around 3 a.m., sitting partially in the roadway.

Police believe the driver, 43-year-old Diane Madesian, of Bettendorf, was standing outside of the car when she was hit by a Ford Explorer and semi-truck.