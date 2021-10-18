I-80 bridgework starts Monday, expect delays

An inspection of the I-80 Mississippi River bridge began Monday morning, Oct. 18 near LeClaire. Motorists should expect delays through Thursday.

LE CLAIRE, Iowa — An inspection of the I-80 Mississippi River bridge began Monday morning and will continue through Thursday, Oct. 21 in Rock Island County near LeClaire.

The Illinois Department of Transportation warned that during inspection, motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time to travel through the area.

According to IDOT, the bridgework will require westbound lane closures from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18 and Tuesday, Oct. 19 before shifting to the eastbound lane Wednesday, Oct. 20. One lane of traffic will be maintained during the inspection.