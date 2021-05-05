I-80 down to one lane near Brady Street interchange after semi-truck rollover

An semi-truck rollover on I-80 near the Brady Street interchange blocked both lanes of traffic for a time Wednesday afternoon before one lane was opened.

Traffic in one segment of I-80 has been reduced to one lane after an apparent semi-truck rollover Wednesday afternoon.

Sometime before 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 5, a semi-truck travelling westbound on Interstate 80 rolled over and crashed near the Brady Street interchange.

The accident blocked both lanes of traffic for some time as crews redirected traffic off of the highway and worked to clear the way.

Crews were able to clear the road enough to re-open the left lane of traffic while keeping the right lane closed.

Traffic in the area has been greatly slowed for the duration of the closure. Motorists should expect a several-minute delay in travel if they are travelling west down the highway.