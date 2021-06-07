I-74 Bridge progress report: road under Illinois-bound arch halfway done

I-74 Bride released a progress report on Monday, June 5 noting the several recent accomplishments by work crews.
The update, published to the bridge's Facebook page, highlighted several key advances by construction staff made over the previous week.
Bridge officials say that crews have installed the river bridge's last steel girder, recached the halfway point in installing the arch floor, completed all the bridge's piers, and poured out another section of Bettendorf's bridge deck.
Additionally, work crews have also finished the reconstruction of 6th Avenue, and opened up the road to traffic once again.
Officials are confident that the bridge will be finished by the end of the year.