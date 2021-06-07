I-74 Bridge progress report: road under Illinois-bound arch halfway done

The I-74 Bridge reports accomplishment in the piers, bridge deck, arch floor, and roadways in a recent update.

I-74 Bride released a progress report on Monday, June 5 noting the several recent accomplishments by work crews.

The update, published to the bridge's Facebook page, highlighted several key advances by construction staff made over the previous week.

Some big accomplishments last week: - We’re over halfway done with the arch floor! 6 of 10 sections are installed. -... Posted by I-74 River Bridge on Monday, July 5, 2021

Bridge officials say that crews have installed the river bridge's last steel girder, recached the halfway point in installing the arch floor, completed all the bridge's piers, and poured out another section of Bettendorf's bridge deck.

Additionally, work crews have also finished the reconstruction of 6th Avenue, and opened up the road to traffic once again.