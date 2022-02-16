Head-on collision kills 1, seriously injuries another in rural Elizabeth

The crash happened at about 5:15 p.m. Tuesday near Mitchell Road in rural Elizabeth, Illinois, according to authorities.

ELIZABETH, Illinois — A head-on collision Tuesday night in rural Elizabeth, Illinois, resulted in one driver's death and one suffering serious injuries, according to a news release from the Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Office.

At about 5:15 p.m., multiple 911 calls reported an incident in the area of U.S. Highway 20, approximately a half-mile west of Mitchell Road, according to the sheriff's office.

Police investigation revealed 67-year-old Kathleen McCall of Elizabeth was driving eastbound before she crossed the center line into oncoming traffic and struck a vehicle belonging to 57-year-old Ronald Tippet of Galena, Illinois.

McCall died at the scene, according to police, and Tippet was transported to a local hospital for serious injuries due to the collision. He was later airlifted to an out-of-state hospital for treatment.