Government Bridge roadway closing to traffic Saturday the 29th

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. — The U.S. Army Garrsion at the Rock Island Arsenal said in a February 27th press release that Government Bridge will be closed to vehicular traffic on Saturday, February 29th, in order to make repairs to the bridge.
The closure will last from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Vehicles will not be able to enter the Government Bridge roadway, but pedestrians and trains will be able to use the bridge as normal.
The press release says that the repairs involving fixing one of the lift cylinders on the bridge's swing span.