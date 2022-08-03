x
Government Bridge road to close for 8 hours on Saturday

The closure will affect car traffic on the bridge from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on August 6.
Credit: WQAD

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. — Government Bridge at the Rock Island Arsenal will be closed for several hours on Saturday in the morning and early afternoon.

In a news release also published on Facebook, Rock Island Arsenal officials said that the Government Bridge roadway will be closed from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 6.

They say that the closure is due to required maintenance.

The closure will only affect vehicular traffic, leaving pedestrian, railroad, and boat traffic unaffected.

Signage will be in place to direct traffic during the closure.

